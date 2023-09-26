Leopard creating havoc in Karongakhat village trapped by forest department

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 25: A leopard that had been causing fear and losses among the residents of Karongakhat village, located under the Titabar Forest Beat of Mariani Range in Jorhat Forest Division, was successfully trapped in a cage in the early hours of Monday.

The Forest department had installed a cage in response to complaints from villagers who reported that the animal had killed several cattle and was posing a threat to the community.

Local residents have also mentioned the presence of more leopards in the surrounding areas of the village. They have called for these animals to be captured and removed by the Forest department to ensure the safety of the community.

Earlier this year, two individuals in Jorhat district were injured due to leopard attacks as these animals ventured into villages. They had also killed cattle belonging to the villagers. The Forest department has been actively using cages to capture several of these big cats.

It’s important to note that leopards occasionally stray into human settlements, including villages and tea garden areas, where they prey on domestic animals and sometimes come into conflicts with humans. In such situations, people may resort to defensive measures against the wild animals, sometimes resulting in the death of the leopard.

One notable incident occurred on December 26, 2022, when a leopard caused panic within the Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) campus on the outskirts of Sotai. The leopard injured several individuals, including Forest personnel, during a 24-hour-long attempt to drive it away. Eventually, the animal was tranquilized the following day.