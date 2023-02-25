LGBI Airport Authority Returns Lost Cash Amount & Gold Necklaces To Flyers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) and their vigilant staff strives to ensure that the passengers can retrieve their belongings back, if by any chance they left it behind at the airport. The recent incident of a passenger who received her gold bracelet back within a couple of minutes after she left it in a washroom with the help of the airport housekeeping staff Kiran Basfor is an example of their service.

Recently, cash of Rs 25,000 along with a hand bag loaded with two gold necklaces and earrings were also returned to a passenger who left it on a trolley at the terminal building. The passenger thanked Azimuddin Khan, who helped him get his belongings back.

On Friday morning, Ashwini Nath, airport’s parking staff found a wallet loaded with cash, an ATM card and an expensive iPhone. Following the standard operating procedure, he deposited it at once at the Lost & Found department. It is worth noting that so far more than 20 such items which includes bags, wallets, laptops, mobile phones, expensive jewellery, etc., have been handed over to the passengers efficiently by the concerned department of LGBI Airport within this month.

Employees like Reshma Begum, Mrigankhi Handique, Puja Rinja, Mala Basfor, Poison Doley, Rahul Kuli who have shown a high degree of integrity to ensure return of such left items to the passengers.

LGBIA Guwahati is committed to create a safe environment for the passengers at all times during their stay at the airport. All departments at the airport are striving hard with dedication and diligence to serve the passengers and make the airport a ‘Gateway to Goodness’.