Lok Adalat will be held on Dec 14 in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 12: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jorhat, will organise the fourth National Lok Adalat in the district on December 14, said DLSA Jorhat secretary Devojyoti Bhuyan.



Bhuyan informed that a total 377 cases compoundable offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Indian Penal Code (IPC), Negotiable Instrument (NI) Act, family disputes, civil suits, Motor Accident Claim (MAC), Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, Consumer Dispute cases will be taken up in nine benches at Judicial courts of Jorhat.

“Two benches at Judicial courts of Titabar and three benches at the Executive Magistrate Courts of District Administration, Jorhat,” Bhuyan added.



He further informed that 17128 pre-litigation cases of Bank, BSNL and APDCL will also be taken up for settlement in the Lok Adalat, adding, “For speedy and maximum disposal of the cases pre-Lok Adalat sittings are going on since a month in concerned courts and institutions with the aid of conciliators, Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs)and Law students.”



The significance of the Lok Adalat is that apart from speedy disposal of the cases, the paid court-fee is refunded and appeal shall not lie against the disposed cases. Bhuyan has appealed all concerned to actively participate in the Lok Adalat to accelerate the justice delivery system and for any detail query requested to contact phone no 6901281634 or e-mail at dlsa.jorhat@gmail.com or visit DLSA Office.