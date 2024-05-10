25 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 10, 2024
National Lok Adalat to be held in Jorhat on May 11

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 9: Along with the rest of the country the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jorhat is all set to organise the second National Lok Adalat here on May 11.

DLSA, Jorhat secretary-cum judicial officer Devojyoti Bhuyan informed that a total of 3332 cases comprising compoundable offences under Indian Penal Code,  Negotiable Instrument  (NI) Act, family disputes, civil suits, Motor Accident Claims (MAC), Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, consumer dispute and revenue cases will be taken up in altogether 14 benches of judicial courts in Jorhat and Titabar along with district magistrate courts of Jorhat and Consumer Forum, Jorhat.

The DLSA Secretary stated that further, 13,093 pre-litigation cases of several banks, BSNL and APDCL will also be taken up for settlement in the Lok Adalat.

Bhuyan said that the prior pre-sittings between the parties for successful and satisfactory disposal of the cases taken up for the Lok Adalat has been going on for the last 30 days in different courts, APDCL sub-divisions, banks and other institutions.

He appealed to all concerned to actively participate in the Lok Adalat to accelerate the justice delivery system. For any query people have been requested to call at the number ‘6901281634’ or e-mail at dlsa.jorhat@gmail.com or visit DLSA office in Jorhat.

He said the significance of the Lok Adalat is that apart from speedy disposal of the cases, the paid court-fee is refunded and appeal shall not lie against the disposed cases.

