LOKD College Organises Int’l Workshop On Emerging Trends In Life Science

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 1: Science Forum, Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College in collaboration with Women Cell, IQAC organised an international workshop entitled — ‘Emerging trends in life science’ as part of the celebration of National Science Day on Tuesday.

Eminent scientist Dr Paramananda Saikia graced the occasion as resource person and deliberated on the recent development of vaccination in a wide spectrum. Starting with the journey of his life from a small town like Dhekiajuli till his present engagement in MilliporeSigma, where he is working on developing cutting age technology for disease control and management. He also encouraged students to go into science with its tremendous possibility in everyday life.

The program started with the welcome address by Dr Seema Sarkar, convener, Women Cell. This was followed by felicitation of the guest in traditional Assamese manner. Dr Sukdev Adhikari, principal of LOKD College spoke very briefly on the importance of the workshop while Dr Premada Kalita offered a brief introduction of the guests. Deliberation of the resource person was followed by a lively interactive session with teachers and students. The program was attended by vice principal Dr Neelakshi Goswami, members of the teaching fraternity, office staff, students and Rupjyoti Patangia, distinguished citizen of Dhekiajuli.

Dr Mitali Saikia, president, Science Forum offered the vote of thanks to everyone.