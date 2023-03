HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 30: Loknath Gogoi, a renowned Pepa artiste and an inhabitant of Palengi near Demow passed away on Wednesday night. Gogoi was suffering from old age ailments. His demise has been widely condoled in the area. The All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) and Asomiya Yuba Mancha (AYM), central committee condoled the demise of Renowned Pepa artiste Loknath Gogoi.