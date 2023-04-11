Lovlina Borgohain Receives Ranangan Award 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 10: The leading Ranangan Prokashon Gosthi and the publisher of an Assamese weekly as well as a monthly Assamese magazine – ‘Ranangan’ ceremonially presented the ‘Ranangan award 2022’ to the world women boxing champion Lovlina Borgohain at a award presentation function held at varsity auditorium of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya here on Monday.

The award contains a memento, appraisal letter, Rs 10,000 in cash and other assessors like Gamusa, Seleng etc. Dr Suryakanta Hazarika, president of Asom Sahitya Sabha attended the award presentation function as the chief guest while RSS Northeast intellectual pramukh Shankar Das, Dr Mridul Hazarika, vice chancellor of Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Bapul Bora, former secretary general of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Tapan Kumar Das, treasurer of Assam Olympic Association were present during the presentation function as special invitees and spoke on the occasion.

The programme was anchored by Mintu Das, editor of ‘Ranangan’ and Sanjib Bora, proprietor of the publication respectively. Over 20 sports as well as other organisations of the district including Nagaon Press Club, Nagaon Sports Association, Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Kollul Sangskritik Gosthi, etc felicitated the world champion Borgohain during the programme too.

The award or other recognitions apparently encourage a sports person to go ahead, Borgohain said while receiving the award. She claimed that the atmosphere for sports across the state had been improved and many of the new generation were attracted towards the sports in the state after securing world medals by Hima Das as well as herself. Besides, government also has initiated various schemes in the field of sports to influence the new generation, she added further.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ranangan award was presented earlier to noted Assamese litterateur and journalist Homen Borgohain and Rita Chowdhury in 2020 and 2021 respectively, a release stated here.