Lovlina Borgohain Sets Up World-Class Boxing Academy in North Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 13: In a major boost to the sporting infrastructure of Assam, Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain has launched a high-standard boxing academy in Chandra Gaon, North Guwahati.

The initiative, personally spearheaded by Lovlina, reflects her commitment to nurturing young boxing talent across the state.

Currently supervising final preparations, Lovlina has ensured the facility is outfitted with world-class equipment, specially sourced from Patiala.

The academy is designed to provide affordable yet high-quality training to aspiring boxers, especially those from remote and underrepresented areas of Assam.

The academy aims to become a launchpad for hidden sporting talent, giving young athletes access to professional coaching and resources.

The official inauguration is set for May 25. Encouraged by this initiative, plans are already underway to establish similar Lovlina Boxing Academies in other parts of the state, broadening the reach of quality boxing training in Assam.

