ASssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Natghar at Sri Sri Athkhelia Namghar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 30: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed Natghar (main prayer hall) of the historic Sri Sri Athkhelia Namghar in Golaghat district, marking a significant milestone in the preservation and promotion of Assam’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

The occasion also witnessed the Chief Minister offering prayers for the peace, prosperity, and collective well-being of the people of Assam.

According to an official statement, the redevelopment of the Namghar was made possible through financial assistance from the Government of Assam.

The project included the construction of key facilities such as a Natghar, guest accommodation, a designated complex for the cleaning and preparation of mah-prasad, and other essential infrastructural additions to enhance the convenience of devotees and visitors.

Addressing a gathering at the site, Chief Minister Sarma reflected on his earlier visit in 2021, during which he had assured support from the state government for the development of the Namghar.

He commended the dedicated efforts of the Athkhelia Namghar management committee and their successful coordination with local MLA and Minister of Finance Ajanta Neog, which he said led to the effective execution of the renovation work.

Sarma encouraged the bhakats (devotees) and followers of the Athkhelia Namghar to continue their spiritual practices and collective prayers for the overall development of the state.

He also invited the management committee to put forward any new proposals for further improvement of the Namghar premises, assuring full support and cooperation from the state government in the future as well.

The chief minister was joined by several dignitaries during the event, including Minister of Agriculture Atul Bora, Minister of Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare Rupesh Gowala, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Biswajit Phukan, and Golaghat Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, along with devotees and local community members.

Following the inauguration, Sarma visited the Trishul Mandir located at Kacharihat, also in Golaghat district.

At the temple, he participated in traditional Vedic rituals and prayers, offering special pujas for the continued welfare, unity, and prosperity of the people of Assam.

The visit to Trishul Mandir was also attended by Ministers Atul Bora, Ajanta Neog, and Rupesh Gowala; MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa; MLAs Bhabendra Nath Bharali and Biswajit Phukan; and other senior administrative officials and dignitaries. The twin visits underscore the state government’s continued focus on preserving Assam’s spiritual and cultural institutions while fostering regional development.