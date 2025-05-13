25 C
Two Arrested for 2024 Attack on RSS Office in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

IMPHAL, MAY 13: Central security forces, in coordination with Manipur police, arrested two individuals on Monday in connection with the mob attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Imphal East district last November.

According to the Manipur police control room, the arrests were made with the assistance of Sagolmang police station. The suspects were allegedly part of a mob that attacked the RSS office located in Haraorou, under Sagolmang jurisdiction.

The two men—identified as Haobijam Khumarjit (45) and Haobijam Mangangcha Singh, also known as Naobi (41)—are residents of Yumnam Khunou Awang Leikai in Imphal East. Authorities stated that both individuals had played key roles in the attack and managed to evade capture until now.

The November 2024 incident saw the RSS office being targeted by a group that emerged from Yumnam Khunou Awang Leikai. Following the arrests, police took custody of the suspects and have initiated legal proceedings under appropriate sections of the law.

These developments come shortly after a strong statement by RSS founder and national president Sohan Giri during the ‘Chalo Manipur’ campaign held in Delhi on May 3, 2025. Giri called on authorities to accelerate justice and rehabilitation efforts for over 60,000 people displaced by ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

Many of the internally displaced continue to live in relief camps, facing harsh living conditions two years after the conflict began. The arrests mark a step forward in addressing past incidents and restoring order amid the region’s ongoing tensions.

