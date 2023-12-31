Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita retires as Eastern Commander

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 31: Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Eastern Command, was recently felicitated in Guwahati upon his superannuation.

He and his wife Nisha Kalita received a warm welcome from the Assamese Military Officers fraternity at the Lavanya Complex in Borjhar. At the event, Kalita encouraged Assam’s youth to join the Armed Forces.

He expressed his pride and sense of achievement after four decades of service and thanked everyone who contributed to his professional growth.

He also thanked his wife Millie and their children Ruchi, Nishant, and Prerna for their support and sacrifice. Kalita announced that he will retire and relocate to Guwahati.