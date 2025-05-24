34.2 C
Lumding Railway Employee Dies by Suicide Amid Allegations of Harassment and Marital Discord

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 24: In a tragic and disturbing incident from Lumding, Assam, a railway employee allegedly died by suicide, reportedly driven by prolonged mental harassment and his wife’s alleged extramarital affair.

The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Bijoy Majumdar, worked in the electricity department under Lumding Junction.

Bijoy was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Kalyan Nagar, South Lumding, on Friday, May 23, 2025. Family members, including his sister, claimed that he had been under severe emotional distress due to his wife’s infidelity and ongoing psychological abuse. According to them, the mounting mental pressure ultimately led him to take the extreme step.

Upon discovering his condition, Bijoy was rushed to the Lumding Railway Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The tragic death comes just days after Bijoy had formally lodged a complaint with the Lumding Police Station on May 18, 2025. In his complaint, he detailed his wife’s alleged extramarital relationship and the mental anguish it was causing him.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to Nagaon and have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of death and verify the allegations raised. The case has raised serious concerns about mental health and domestic issues within the community.

