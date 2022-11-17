M/S BK Hardware Of Sukhanjan Unsealed

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

DIPHU, Nov 16: In a stunning development, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council has allowed the owner of M/s BK Hardware of Sukhanjan, which was sealed after the October 27 assault incident, to reopen his business establishment.

The said shop was sealed as its owner Sanjay Singh was accused in the October 27 incident in which a few on-duty tax officials were assaulted.

M/s BK Hardware was on Wednesday unsealed to re-open after the owner produced a convincing alibi stating that he was not present on the day the incident took place.

- Advertisement -

Bijoy Singh, an accused in the attack on tax officials, is the brother of Sanjay Singh and a co-owner of M/s BK Hardware.

The alibi produced by Sanjay Singh, meanwhile, obtained the approval of the chief executive member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council to reopen his shop.

The business establishment of Sanjay Singh M/s BK Hardware was unsealed in presence of deputy secretary, Taxation, KAAC, Sonasing Terang; superintendent of taxes, Mangalsing Taro; assistant commissioner of taxes, Serdihun Beypi, Executive Magistrate and Election Officer, SDO (Civil) Bokajan, Dimple Kaman; O/c Bokajan Police Station, Mwblik Brahma; chairman, Bokajan, Binod Kumar Shah and former executive member, KAAC, Jivan Chandra Pathak.

- Advertisement -

“After investigation, it was found that Sanjay Singh was not involved in the October 27 incident and as per the directive of the CEM the trading license cancellation order was revoked and his business establishment M/s BK Hardware and one godown were unsealed to reopen again,” said deputy secretary, Taxation, KAAC, Sonasing Terang.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh said that he was not present when the incident occurred.

“I approached the CEM, Executive Member of KAAC, Surjya Rongphar and Jivan Chandra Pathak. They understood the matter and allowed me to reopen the business establishment,” he said.