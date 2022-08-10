Mahasabha Expresses Fury Over Dakhinpat Sattra’s Claim

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 9: Asom Sattra Mahasabha, the umbrella organisation for Vaishnavite monasteries in Assam on Tuesday expressed resentment over the Dakhinpat Sattra’s fresh proclamation that it has completed ninety percent recreation works of the spiritual Brindabani Bastra. The Mahasabha stressed that the Dakhinpat Sattra Satradhikar’s fresh announcement is a clear symbol of discourtesy to the great scholar and saint Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

In a communiqué issued on Tuesday, Asom Sattra Mahasabha’s principal secretary Kushum Kumar Mahanta said, “Who has permitted the Dakhinpat Sattra’s satradhikar to create an imitation of the cloth held sacred by Sankardev’s millions of followers? An effort to create an imitation of the Brindabani Bastra that is too by a Satradhikar who does not even consider the Mahapurusha as his Guru has no right to do the job.”

Categorically highlighting that the issue has already been sub-judice in the court, Mahanta further said, the Dakhinpat Satra’s Satradhikar has also dared to contempt the court proceedings by announcing that the recreation of the imitated sacred cloth will be fully completed and displayed in the ensuing Rash Lila event. Mahanta stressed that the Satradhikar’s ill intention behind the recreation must be deracinated from its roots by the millions of followers.

The Mahasabha’s principal secretary also asked the religious organisation’s district committees to lodge complaints against the Dakhinpat Sattra’s Satrdhikar in their respective district sadar police stations. He said, “Unless we stop such evil deeds by now itself, the future generation will consider the recreated one as the original Brindabani Bastra. Precisely, the imitated Brindabani Bastra will spoil the purity and sacredness of the original one which was made more than 450 years ago. Consequently, the trend will encourage the youths to wear Brindabani Bastra as routine dresses.”

On Tuesday, Mahanta also appealed to the people of Assam to oppose Satradhikar’s effort tooth and nail irrespective of caste, community and religion.

Notably, the rare piece of textile reflects some important aspects of the Vaishnavite traditions in the State. It stands as a catalyst to the Vaishnavite traditions and depicts the childhood of Lord Krishna in Vrindavan.

The 180ft x 90ft long original Brindabani Bastra is no longer available in Assam and parts of it, which reached Europe in the early part of the 20th century, are preserved in Victoria and Albert Museum in London and the Guimet Museum in Paris.