Javed Akhtar praises Pakistani singer Moazzam Ali Khan: Will be thankful if he sings for us

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, March 15: Veteran scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has expressed his admiration for Pakistani singer Moazzam Ali Khan and invited him to sing a few songs for him.

Akhtar recently came across a video of Khan’s performance, which has captivated many on social media, with some noting his vocal resemblance to the late ghazal singer Jagjit Singh.

In a post on X on Friday, Akhtar said he was impressed by Khan singing Hemant Kumar’s popular song “Yeh Nayan Dare Dare” from the movie 1964 movie “Kohraa”.

“Just now I watched a gentleman Muazzam saheb on youtube singing ‘yeh nain deray deray’. Could he please contact me. I will be thankful if he sings a few songs for us (sic),” the 80-year-old lyricist wrote.

Khan often shares his singing videos on various social media platforms and has over 150,000 followers on his Instagram. According to his social media profile, he is also an actor and a voice-over artist.

His rendition of “Yeh Nain Dare Dare” has amassed over 65,000 views on YouTube and two thousand likes. He has 37,000 subscribers on the video sharing platform. (PTI)

