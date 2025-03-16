John Abhraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ earns ` 4.03 crore on day one at domestic box office

NEW DELHI, March 15: Actor John Abraham-starrer “The Diplomat” has collected over ` 4.03 crore net on its opening day, the makers announced on Saturday.

Directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, the film released in theatres on Friday.

Production banner T-Series shared the day one collection of the movie on its X handle along with the poster of the film.

“A strategy that strikes gold. 4.03 crore NBOC,” read the text on the poster.

The Diplomat is inspired by real events and features Abraham as diplomat JP Singh, who steps in to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma, played by Sadia Khateeb, from Pakistan.

The Diplomat is produced by Abraham’s JA Entertainment along with T-Series, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films. (PTI)