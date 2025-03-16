20 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 16, 2025
type here...

Azteca Stadium has changed its name ahead of its third men’s World Cup next year

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mexico City, March 15 (AP) The Azteca Stadium has been renamed Banorte Stadium before it hosts its third men’s World Cup next year.

Latin America’s largest soccer stadium — 87,500 seats — has taken the name of one of Mexico’s leading banks, stadium owner Ollamani said on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Naming rights to the stadium were part of Banorte’s deal to loan 2.1 billion pesos ($105 million) to be repaid over 12 years, according to Ollamani’s filing with the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Related Posts:

“With them (Banorte), we will modernize this iconic stadium, respecting its essence and architectural designs recognized for decades,” Emilio Azcárraga Jean, the owner of Ollamani, said. “It will be the most important venue to showcase Mexico to the world.”

Azteca Stadium has been closed for renovations since last May. Azcárraga Jean recently said he expected the work to be completed before the end of this year.

Neither Ollamani nor Azcárraga Jean has released specific details about renovations to the stadium that was built in 1966.

- Advertisement -

Originally, a major renovation was planned, including a shopping center and hotel, but residents of the Santa Úrsula neighborhood, south of the capital, opposed them.

Images recently shared by Ollamani show work done on the pitch and the lower seating area.

Azteca was the first stadium to host two World Cup finals, won by Pele’s Brazil in 1970 and Diego Maradona’s Argentina in 1986.

Mexico is sharing the 2026 World Cup with the United States and Canada, and Banorte Stadium is scheduled to stage five matches, including one each in the round of 32 and round of 16.

- Advertisement -

Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?
Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?
India’s Most Developed Villages: Models of Innovation and Sustainability
India’s Most Developed Villages: Models of Innovation and Sustainability
9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts
9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates ₹11.14 crore project to preserve...

The Hills Times -
Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ? India’s Most Developed Villages: Models of Innovation and Sustainability 9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts 8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi 10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women