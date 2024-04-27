Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi led BJP government for failing to deliver

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 27: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a press conference in Guwahati, alleging that the PM has not met any of his electoral promises.

Kharge also contrasted the BJP’s lack of involvement in India’s independence struggle with the Congress’s significant role. He cited PM Modi’s unfulfilled promises and accused the BJP of downplaying the contributions of leaders like Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Kharge also questioned the loyalty of former Congress leaders who have joined the BJP and emphasized the importance of the 2024 elections in protecting democracy and the Constitution while addressing concerns over inflation and unemployment.