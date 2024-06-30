27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Man apprehended in Kolkata for attempting to withdraw money from Assam CM’s Relief Fund

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 30: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in Kolkata arrested an individual from Bihar for reportedly trying to access the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund with counterfeit signatures.

 

The accused, identified as Rakesh Singh (32), reportedly counterfeited the signature of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an effort to access funds and withdraw Rs 50 lakhs. The unsuccessful theft prompted authorities to swiftly commence an investigation.

The Vigilance Cell arrested Singh from his rented accommodation at New Alipore in Kolkata.

According to Rosie Kalita, Superintendent of Police, Assam Chief Minister Special Vigilance Cell said, “It was an attempt.” However, as per media reports, the accused has been arrested on charges of withdrawing ₹50 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund. The accused has been identified as Rakesh Singh hailing from Bihar. Singh had connections in Assam, Bihar, and Karnataka, and carefully planned the scheme to withdraw money by forging the Chief Minister’s signature.”

The apprehension has brought to light a possibly extensive group engaged in deceitful actions aimed at the relief fund.

Singh was returned to Assam on Saturday and presented in the Special Court in Guwahati. Additional inquiry is currently in progress.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
