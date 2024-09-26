Manas NP to reopen Ecotourism Season from Sept 27

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 26: In a much-awaited announcement for nature enthusiasts, the Government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has revealed that Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve will reopen for the 2024-25 ecotourism season starting from September 27, 2024, a press release said on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The reopening has followed the stipulated monsoon closure period as prescribed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

The park, renowned for its rich biodiversity and status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will be open to visitors except on Wednesdays.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Government of BTR stated, “Great news for nature lovers! Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve will open for visitors for the 2024-25 ecotourism season starting from 27th September 2024, except every Wednesday.”

Great news for nature lovers!



Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve will open for visitors for the 2024-25 ecotourism season starting from 27th September 2024, except every Wednesday.



We welcome all eco-tourists and nature enthusiasts to explore the myriad wonders of Manas. pic.twitter.com/emWyjXX71L — Govt. of BTR (@GovtofBTR) September 25, 2024

The closure every Wednesday is in compliance with national and state conservation policies aimed at minimizing human disturbance and allowing the natural environment to recover.

- Advertisement -

Ecotourists and wildlife enthusiasts are also invited to explore the breathtaking landscapes, unique wildlife, and conservation efforts that Manas is known for.

“We welcome all eco-tourists and nature enthusiasts to explore the myriad wonders of Manas”, the Government of BTR added.