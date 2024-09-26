26 C
Manas NP to reopen Ecotourism Season from Sept 27

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 26: In a much-awaited announcement for nature enthusiasts, the Government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has revealed that Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve will reopen for the 2024-25 ecotourism season starting from September 27, 2024, a press release said on Thursday.

The reopening has followed the stipulated monsoon closure period as prescribed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

The park, renowned for its rich biodiversity and status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will be open to visitors except on Wednesdays.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Government of BTR stated, “Great news for nature lovers! Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve will open for visitors for the 2024-25 ecotourism season starting from 27th September 2024, except every Wednesday.”

The closure every Wednesday is in compliance with national and state conservation policies aimed at minimizing human disturbance and allowing the natural environment to recover.

Ecotourists and wildlife enthusiasts are also invited to explore the breathtaking landscapes, unique wildlife, and conservation efforts that Manas is known for.

“We welcome all eco-tourists and nature enthusiasts to explore the myriad wonders of Manas”, the Government of BTR added.

