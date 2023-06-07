Mandatory re-admission for students who failed in HSLC Exam

Guwahati June 7: Ranoj Pegu, Assam Education Minister on Wednesday stated that students who did not pass in HSLC Examination will have to take re-admission in class 10 for regular classes.

Pegu tweeted, “Students who didn’t pass the HSLC Examination, 2023 are required to take re-admission in Class 10 for regular classes. Then only they will be allowed to appear in the subsequent examination.”

The minister added, students are allowed to register at the same school where they appeared for their HSLC exams.

However, if the parent school does not offer re-admission, students have the option to enroll in any other school as long as the examination centre remains the same as their HSLC exam.

Additionaly he further stated that it is important for the candidates to note that their registration numbers will remain unchanged.