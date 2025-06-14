Manxho celebrates 5 years of revolutionising Northeast cuisine from Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, JUNE 13: In the heart of Assam’s tea country, a culinary revolution has been quietly taking shape. Born out of passion and cultural pride, Manxho—a brand founded by three childhood friends from the remote village of Khowang in Dibrugarh—this week marks its fifth year of bringing the smoky, earthy flavours of traditional Assamese meats to dining tables across India.

Launched in 2020 by Jitu Bora, Diganta Saikia, and Vardhan Saikia, Manxho began as a humble initiative to preserve their ancestral recipes and food traditions. What started in a small kitchen with locally sourced meat and firewood has today become a nationally recognized food enterprise, delivering ready-to-eat, shelf-stable smoked meat products to customers from Bangalore to Ladakh.

“Every Assamese family has a connection to smoked meats. But these flavours were locked in our kitchens, never reaching beyond our region,” said Jitu Bora, recalling the early days of their journey. “We wanted to change that narrative—without compromising authenticity.”

The trio’s relentless commitment to tradition and innovation paid off in 2022, when they were awarded the prestigious Son of the Soil Award by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. This accolade further validated their vision and propelled them toward scaling operations. With pioneering food processing techniques, they developed India’s first commercially viable, non-refrigerated smoked meat line—ideal for travel, long-term storage, and modern lifestyles.

“One of our proudest moments,” said Bora, “was hearing from an Assamese student in Bengaluru who felt like he was home again, just by adding hot water to our smoked pork.”

Manxho’s success lies in its unique ability to blend age-old tribal wisdom with contemporary food science. While the meats are still smoked using traditional wood like hilikha, tita phool, and bonsum, the process now meets stringent food safety and hygiene norms. The brand not only ensures product integrity but also supports a grassroots supply chain—working directly with local farmers and meat processors, many of whom had never previously engaged with formal markets.

“We’re building something much bigger than a business,” said Vardhan Saikia. “Each packet of meat tells the story of our land, our culture, and the people who still live by its rhythms.”

As Manxho celebrates its fifth anniversary on June 14, it is poised for its next phase of growth. The company is expanding its digital footprint, ramping up production capabilities, and entering retail chains and food delivery platforms. Discussions are underway with major supermarket brands, and plans for exports to select international markets are on the horizon.

“This is just the beginning,” said Diganta Saikia. “Our dream is to see Northeastern flavours take their rightful place in Indian cuisine—on par with butter chicken or biryani.” From a kitchen in Dibrugarh to plates across the nation, Manxho stands as a shining example of how cultural heritage, entrepreneurial vision, and community-driven values can combine to create a truly transformative brand—one smoky bite at a time.

