Margherita Journalists Association wraps up 11th Bi-annual Convention

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 25: The 11th Bi-annual Convention of the Margherita Journalists Association concluded successfully on Sunday at the Sattriya Sanskritik Kola Krishti Kendra in Margherita. The event commenced with an art and drawing competition among school students on the first day, followed by an executive meeting presided over by Partha Pratim Goswami, the president of the Margherita Journalists Association.

- Advertisement -

During the executive meeting, Samiron Borthakur, the vice president of the Margherita Journalists Association, outlined the aims and objectives of the gathering. Rana Jyoti Neog, the general secretary of the Tinsukia District Journalists Association, highlighted the formation of the Margherita Journalists Association in 2003, aimed at uniting Mofussil reporters at the sub-divisional level of Margherita and addressing societal issues.

Rana Jyoti Neog also said that since the formation of Margherita Journalists Association, he had been selected as the general secretary for 13 years and had carried out all possible activities through cooperation with fellow journalists.

In the executive meeting of Margherita Journalists Association for the year 2024-2026, a new committee was formed with Partho Pratim Goswami as advisor, Ram Prasad Ambedkar as president, Rana Jyoti Neog as general secretary, Abdul Alim and Manash Pratim Gogoi as vice presidents, joint secretaries Tapan Dey and Shyamol Neog, organising secretary Prabhat Borah, treasurer Faijur Rehman, along with 10 executive members.

On the next day, the program began with the hoisting of the association flag by Margherita Journalists Association’s outgoing president Partha Pratim Goswami, where Prashanta Chetia, the outgoing general secretary, performed the smriti tarpan in the presence of all members of Margherita Journalists Association, invited dignitaries, and resource persons of Margherita.

- Advertisement -

An open session was held, presided over by Ram Prasad Ambedkar, the newly selected president of Margherita Journalists Association. Dr Rishi Das, president of Tinsukia District Journalists Association; Gurmeet Kaur Suri, Margherita Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relations Officer; Partha Pratim Goswami, the outgoing president of Margherita Journalists Association; Kanchan Borah, general secretary of Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Tinsukia District Committee; and Rana Jyoti Neog, the newly selected general secretary of Margherita Journalists Association, were present, and each was felicitated with a traditional Assamese phulam gamosa and a memento.

Many distinguished personalities and resource persons from the Margherita region, such as Kailash Kumar Gupta, president of All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad Central Committee; Pappu Dutta, working president of Satra Mukti Sangram Samity Central Committee; Pranjal Baraik, joint publicity secretary of Assam Tea Tribe Student Association (ATTSA) Central Committee; Lakhi Borah, president of Samonnay Social Welfare Youth Organisation; general Hirokjyoti Neog; Pallab Shyam Wailung, general secretary of Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee; Tehon Hakhun, Village Pradhan of Ledo Number 1 Malu Pahar; Ram Hriday Sah, president of Margherita Daily Bazaar Committee; Sujita Tanti Kharia, leader of Assam Tea Tribes Women Association; and Sashidhar Shyam, general secretary of Margherita Senior Citizens Association, were present. Noted social worker of Margherita, Rabindra Nath Dutta, was also present.