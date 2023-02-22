22 C
Margherita Municipal Board releases draft list

Online assessment of Taxpayers’ assets

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 21:  The chairman of Margherita Municipal Board, Anand Kumar Sharma has informed that the draft list assessment of online property done in the civic area from 10th August to 10th September 2022 was published on 20th February. He also added that for the convenience of the public, the list will be available at the Margherita Municipal Board office till March 20. If there is any objection or inconvenience regarding this draft list any taxpayer and businessman of Margherita Municipal Board can submit their issues in writing in the Margherita Municipal Board office by 20th March, pointed out Sharma.

On the other hand, taxpayers of Margherita Municipal Board area who have not paid their taxes from 2018 till 2023 has been asked to contact the Margherita Municipal Board office to know more about the matter. Sharma further said that arrangements have been made for payment of one-time exempted tax.

