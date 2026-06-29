Margherita Students’ Union honours meritorious HSLC, HS students

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 28: The Margherita Regional Students’ Union on Sunday organised a special felicitation ceremony to honour meritorious students of the region for their outstanding performance in the 2026 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) examinations.

- Advertisement -

The programme, held at the Margherita College auditorium, was organised to recognise students who brought laurels to the Margherita region through their academic achievements.

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp followed by a group song.

Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, who secured the highest marks in the HSLC examination in Margherita Co-District, was conferred the prestigious Bhupen Chandra Neog Educational Award.

The award was presented by Geeta Devi Neog on behalf of the award-giving family.

- Advertisement -

The function was presided over by retired teacher Lakshyadhar Sonowal of Margherita Public Higher Secondary School.

Margherita Circle Officer Gyan Jyoti Dutta attended the programme as the chief guest.

Among the distinguished guests were All Assam Students’ Union organising secretary Jitendra Chutia, Tinsukia District Students’ Union president Pratim Neog, general secretary Konseng Gogoi and Geeta Devi Neog.

They congratulated the awardees and encouraged them to pursue academic excellence.

- Advertisement -

The union also felicitated Amlanjyoti Gogoi, a resident of Margherita who has secured an opportunity to pursue a PhD jointly at IIT Mumbai and Monash University, Australia, in recognition of his academic achievement.

The ceremony was attended by the meritorious students, their parents and guardians, along with a large number of local residents and dignitaries, who extended their best wishes for the students’ future.

Local residents appreciated the initiative of the Margherita Regional Students’ Union, expressing hope that such recognition would inspire more students and further strengthen the educational environment in the region.