Marwari Community To Celebrate Bihu Today

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, April 29: Under the aegis of Purvottar Pradeshiya Marwari Yuva Manch and in support with Purvottar Pradeshiya Marwari Sanmellan, taking all the organisations of Marwari community together, Marwari Yuva Manch, greater branch is celebrating Rongali Bihu with one day long programme namely ‘Luitporiya Bihu Sanmellan’ at Mahabir Sthal in Fancy Bazar in Guwahati on Sunday with fervour and grandeur.

As per information, various programme are scheduled for this mega celebration with hoisting of Bihu flag by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhary, educationist. The programme will be graced as guest of honour by Thaneswar Malakar, writer and ex-civil servant among others. An enthralling cultural evening will be organised in which various eminent personalities will grace the occasion as invitee guest.

Later in the evening, famous vocalist Nilotpal Bora will entrall the audience with his mesmezing performance.