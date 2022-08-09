Mass joining at the district’s Yuva Dal auditorium

SIVASAGAR: Over 500 workers from different political parties joined the Raijor Dal in a mass joining ceremony organized at the district’s Yuva Dal auditorium on Sunday.

Raijor Dal Supremo Akhil Gogoi told the media that the largest number of workers came from the Congress party including the former district secretary and spokesperson Bijit Dutta.

Individuals joining the Raijar Dal also included state convener of the Ekata Parishad TN Pran, Youth Congress general secretary Yashin Ali, assistant secretary Bichitra Baruah, Congress Sewa Dal secretary Inamul Haque and others.