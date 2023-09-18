27 C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Mass plantation drive conducted at Hamren Progemy Orchard

Hamren , 18 Sept: To commemorate The Amrit Brikha Andolan 2023, which is an initiative by Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma with the motive to plant 1 crore sapling throughout the state to build a tree economy and clean environment, all the staff of The District Agriculture Office, West Karbi Anglong district along with the District Agriculture Officer and the Agriculture Development Officers of the 6

ADO Circles participated in mass tree plantation drive on 17.09.2023. On this day, apart from the saplings allocated to every individual, saplings of mangoes and litchis.

 

The mango and litchi saplings were planted for commercial purpose. The mass plantation drive was conducted on the premise of the Hamren Progemy Orchard, Hamren, West Karbi Anglong district today.

The plantation drive was followed by a cluster meeting of the staffs at the premise of DAO Headquater, Hamren.

