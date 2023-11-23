Master plans approved for eight cities in state

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: The Advisory Committee of the Directorate of Village & Town Planning has given its approval for the Master Plans of eight cities in Assam. This significant step toward urban development and infrastructure overhaul was announced by Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The cities for which Master Plans have been approved are Rangapara, Gahpur, Sootea, Jamugurihat, Bokakhat, Lakhipur, and Badarpur. The plans aim to bring about a comprehensive transformation in the urban and civic infrastructure of these areas.

Singhal expressed his satisfaction, stating, “The cities of Rangapara, Gahpur, Sootea, Jamugurihat, Bokakhat, Lakhipur & Badarpur are now set to see a complete transformation & overhaul of their urban & civic infrastructure, as per the master plans approved.”

Additionally, the revised Master Plan for Dibrugarh city was also studied and approved during the meeting. The comprehensive approach to urban planning is expected to enhance the overall living conditions and development in these regions.

The meeting was attended by MLA Kamalaksha Dey Purkayastha, Zakir Hussain Laskar, Ritubaran Sarma, VC of AMTRON, and other senior departmental officials.