Matak Autonomous Council Members Join BJP In Dibrugarh 

DIBRUGARH, April 7: The office bearers of Matak Autonomous Council have joined BJP in a function held in Dibrugarh on Friday.

Union minister Rameswar Teli, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Lahowal MLA Binod Hazarika, state housing board, vice- chairman Subhash Dutta, BJP Dibrugarh district president Jagadish Rajkonwar and Ujjal Phukan vice chairman, Dibrugarh Municipal Board were present on the occasion held at the BJP Party office at south Amolapatty.

Saroj Gohain, president, Matak Autonomous Council, David Chetia, chief executive member, Amulya Senapati, executive member, Jatin Dihingia, executive member, Dipjoy Saikia, member, Dharmananda Konwar, executive member, Prandip Konwar, executive member.

Dulu Karmakar, social media convenor of AAP, Dibrugarh also joined BJP along with them.

Sources said ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024, BJP has been stated their membership drive in grassroot level.

The members of Matak Autonomous council who have joined the BJP were felicitated by the Dibrugarh district BJP officer bearers.