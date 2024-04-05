Media fraternity protests alleged assault on senior scribes in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 4: On Thursday, the local media fraternity of Nagaon staged a protest at the entry gate of the DC Office, Nagaon, due to the misbehavior of a senior police official towards some senior scribes while they were on duty to cover the filing of nomination papers by BJP candidate Suresh Bora as well as Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi.

The media fraternity submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India in this regard and sought justice.

It is reported that Partha Pratim Saikia, additional superintendent of police (crime), Nagaon, allegedly intercepted some senior scribes while trying to enter the office of the district commissioner on Thursday to cover the news and also allegedly assaulted them even after clearing the identities by the scribes. In the incident, two senior scribes were slightly injured. Additionally, one on-duty police constable identified as Mridul Kr Bora also assaulted one photojournalist and tried to snatch his camera while trying to enter the office campus.

During the protest, Akhil Gogoi, MLA and president of Raijor Dal, also participated in the agitation and sought justice for the media fraternity.

Meanwhile, SP Swapnanil Deka arrived at the protest site and offered an apology for the incident, urging the media fraternity to resolve the matter there.

Pankaj Kumar Nath and Nakul Talukder, president and secretary of All Assam Journalists’ Union, Nagaon Press Club, Working Journalists’ Union, and other local organisations condemned the incident and demanded justice for the scribes.