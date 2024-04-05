22 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 5, 2024
type here...

Media fraternity protests alleged assault on senior scribes in Nagaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
File Photo
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 4: On Thursday, the local media fraternity of Nagaon staged a protest at the entry gate of the DC Office, Nagaon, due to the misbehavior of a senior police official towards some senior scribes while they were on duty to cover the filing of nomination papers by BJP candidate Suresh Bora as well as Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi.

- Advertisement -

The media fraternity submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India in this regard and sought justice.

It is reported that Partha Pratim Saikia, additional superintendent of police (crime), Nagaon, allegedly intercepted some senior scribes while trying to enter the office of the district commissioner on Thursday to cover the news and also allegedly assaulted them even after clearing the identities by the scribes. In the incident, two senior scribes were slightly injured. Additionally, one on-duty police constable identified as Mridul Kr Bora also assaulted one photojournalist and tried to snatch his camera while trying to enter the office campus.

During the protest, Akhil Gogoi, MLA and president of Raijor Dal, also participated in the agitation and sought justice for the media fraternity.

Meanwhile, SP Swapnanil Deka arrived at the protest site and offered an apology for the incident, urging the media fraternity to resolve the matter there.

- Advertisement -

Pankaj Kumar Nath and Nakul Talukder, president and secretary of All Assam Journalists’ Union, Nagaon Press Club, Working Journalists’ Union, and other local organisations condemned the incident and demanded justice for the scribes.

7 Must Try Street Foods In India
7 Must Try Street Foods In India
Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu
Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dilip Saikia files nomination for Darrang-Udalguri LS seat

The Hills Times - 0
7 Must Try Street Foods In India Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu 7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights Most Photogenic Places In North India Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands