Medical, engineering colleges to reserve seats for govt-school pass-outs: Himanta

TINSUKIA, Dec 1: The Assam government on Friday decided to reserve seats for government school-

educated students in medical and engineering colleges of the state, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

said.

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting, chaired by the chief minister, in this eastern Assam

town.

Briefing reporters at the end of the meeting, the CM said the decision to reserve seats for government

school pass-outs was taken to encourage more enrolment in these schools.

“We have decided to reserve five per cent seats in medical and engineering colleges for students who

have studied in government schools from class 7 to 12,” he said.

To boost industrial growth in the state, the cabinet has approved Rs 438 crore for three projects under

the state industrial policy, he said.

The three projects are a bamboo crash barrier manufacturing unit by Bhagyashree Udyog in Bongaigaon,

a hotel by Tata group in Kaziranga and a second Radison Blu hotel in Guwahati.

Sarma said these three projects will together create at least 1,400 new jobs.

He also said that a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Authority will be formed, headed by an IAS

officer, to attract investment of more CSR funds in the state.

To simplify land-related issues, the cabinet decided to harmonise different types of land into five

categories, the CM said.

“At present, there are about 100 nomenclatures to categorise different types of lands. This leads to

confusion among the people. Henceforth, all land will be placed under five categories,” he said.

He also said that about 2.25 lakh people are expected to have their land-related issues settled by the

end of Mission Basundhara 2.0, which will conclude at the end of this month.

The cabinet also approved Rs 100 crore for payment of pending provident fund dues to workers of

Assam Tea Corporation Ltd gardens, Sarma said, adding that after this, another Rs 100 crore in pending

dues will be left and the government is trying to clear it by next year.

Among other decisions taken are increasing the upper age limit for public prosecutors and additional

public prosecutors by five years, sanction of land for an institute of chartered accountants of India in

North Guwahati and granting ration cards to retired fourth-grade government employees.

The chief minister also said several decisions targeted at the development of Tinsukia district were also

taken at the meeting.

Among various projects approved are a multi-level car parking, an interstate bus terminus and a truck

terminal in Tinsukia town, and several roads, bridges, stadium and other construction proposals for

other parts of the district too.

Sarma also said the next cabinet meeting will be held in Lakhimpur in January and in Nalbari in February,

in keeping with his government’s decision to hold the sitting in different parts of the state. (PTI)