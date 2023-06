HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 7: Under the patronage of the people of Thowra constituency, the meritorious students of the constituency who passed with flying colours in the HSLC and HS Final Examination 2023 will be felicitated in the Bokota Khamun Playground on June 10. The local artists will perform in the cultural programme on that day. The organisers have invited the people to attend the programme.

