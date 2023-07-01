Millet Field Day Organised In Kaki Beltola, Hojai

HT Correspondent

Nagaon, June 30: A field day event was organised at the millet fields in the Kaki-Beltola area, which is part of the model millets project undertaken by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The event took place on Wednesday, with the participation of several key stakeholders, including DDM-NABARD Rajendar Perna, DAO-Hojai Ranjith Mishra Bhagawati, Anchalik Panchayat President Philinga Bordoloi, and Mukut Deka, Secretary to the implementing agency Gramya Unnayan Sangstha.

- Advertisement -

The participants of the event were provided with essential resources such as super bags, vermicompost units, and pulverisor machines. DDM-NABARD Rajendar Perna expressed satisfaction with the commitment shown by the farmers, particularly women farmers, and highlighted the importance of their efforts in the project. He also announced that the harvested crops from the pilot project would be procured and the seeds would be safely stored in the Seed Bank. Moreover, he urged farmers to become active members of the Naba Dimorupathar Agro Producer Company Limited, the Farmers Producer Company (FPC) on millets and maize, to benefit from aggregation and economies of scale.

DAO-Nagaon Ranjith Mishra Bhagawati commended NABARD and the implementing agency for their efforts in introducing the millets pilot project in Hojai, as there were no previous programs on millets in the area under the department of Agriculture. He assured continuous support from the department for the development of farmers and the FPC. Bhagawati also informed the participants about various agricultural machinery available at subsidised rates through the department of Agriculture, emphasising the benefits of becoming members of the Naba Dimorupathar APCL.

Anchalik Panchayat president Philinga Bordoloi congratulated NABARD and the implementing agency for their flagship initiative aimed at benefiting farmers in the region. The event was considered a significant step towards the development and promotion of millets cultivation in Hojai.

The field day celebration brought together various stakeholders and showcased the progress made in the model millets project, highlighting the potential benefits and opportunities it offers to farmers in the area.