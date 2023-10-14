Launch of ‘Shree Naba Anna’ millet brand in Hojai

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

NAGAON, Oct 13: In a significant development, a new millet brand called ‘Shree Naba Anna’ was ceremonially launched in Hojai district, following the successful harvesting and processing of Foxtail millets. The launch event was presided over by Lachit Kr Das, district commissioner, Hojai, and attended by various dignitaries, including ADC Jayanta Bora, DDM-NABARD Rajendar Perna, DAO Ranjith Mishra Bhagawati, LDM Joydeep Das, DFDO Bhabani Pr Nath, and representatives of the farmers’ producer company, among others.

Rajendar Perna, DDM-NABARD, explained that the project was initiated based on a baseline survey in the area. The project implementing agency, Gramya Unnayan Sangstha, Hojai, mobilized over 50 farmers, each with a minimum of 3 bighas of land, for millet cultivation. The project involved testing soil contents, providing vermicomposting units, fertilizers, Foxtail millet seeds, super bags, machinery, and conducting training sessions for the beneficiaries. Continuous support was offered to the farmers throughout the project.

Mukut Daka from Gramya Unnayan Santha shared their experiences and appreciated the vision of NABARD for launching Hojai district’s own millet brand. The DAO, Hojai, R M Bhagawati, emphasized the importance of millets for the well-being of farm fields and farmers. He praised the efforts of NABARD and the implementing agency for implementing the pilot project on millets in Hojai, as there were no previous millet programs in the area. He assured the Department’s support for the development of millet farming and the Farmers’ Producer Company (FPC) in Hojai.

DC Hojai, Lachit Das, congratulated NABARD, the project implementing agency, and the Department of Agriculture for their successful efforts in launching the ‘Shree Naba Anna’ millet brand for Hojai district. He also encouraged bankers to provide the necessary credit support to enable more farmers to take up millet cultivation and processing activities, thereby increasing their income.