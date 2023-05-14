29 C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Mindset and Self Development workshop held in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, May 13: A workshop on Mindset and Self Development was organised jointly by Marwari Yuva Manch, Hojai along with Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Mahila Samellan,Hojai at JK Kedia Bhawan,Hojai on friday evening. Noted Mindset Coach Namrata Jalan was present as resource person. She conducted the interactive brainstorming session. Around, fifty members marked their attendance in the first of its kind workshop in the Marwari community.

At the very outset, Jyoti Sureka,president, ABMMS  felicitated Jalan. And, at the end of the session a token of love from the both the organisation was presented to Namrata Jalan by Mamta Agarwal, treasurer, ABMMS, Hojai and Ashish Agrawal, president, MYM,Hojai for giving her precious time. During the session, former president of MYM and social worker cum senior journalist Ramesh Mundra and Niranjan Sarawagi were also present. At the end, participant Kriti Garg Bhimsaria, Nikhil Kumar Mundra kept their views regarding the workshop and lauded the efforts of both organisation in organising a wonderful session in a short span of time.

 

