Minister hails Chotomamda Hospital’s first ever C-section achievement

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 27: In a defining moment for healthcare delivery in southern Assam, Chotomamda Model Hospital in Cachar district has achieved a historic milestone by successfully conducting its first-ever Caesarean Section (C-section) on May 20, 2025. This achievement marks the hospital as the second Community Health Centre (CHC)-level First Referral Unit (FRU) in the district capable of performing such advanced maternal care, following Katigorah Model Hospital’s pioneering efforts in 2017. The development heralds a transformative step in making emergency obstetric care accessible to women in remote and underserved regions of Barak Valley.

The occasion was formally acknowledged during a high-level District Health Society review meeting held in the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, here on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Mridul Yadav, District Commissioner of Cachar, and witnessed the presence of Borkhola MLA Misbahul Islam Laskar and top officials from the Health Department. Gracing the meeting as Chief Guest, Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Mines and Minerals, and Barak Valley Development, Kaushik Rai, delivered a stirring address that underscored the government’s enduring resolve to strengthen grassroots health infrastructure.

Commending the achievement, Minister Kaushik Rai declared, “Today’s accomplishment at Chotomamda Model Hospital is not merely a medical success,it is a milestone in our journey toward equitable healthcare. It demonstrates the courage, competence, and commitment of our medical personnel who work tirelessly to ensure that every mother, regardless of location, receives the dignity and safety she deserves during childbirth. Cachar has set an inspiring example for the entire state.” The Minister reiterated the State Government’s commitment to bolstering rural healthcare, emphasizing the importance of synergized efforts between State and District health authorities.

The meeting also became a platform to discuss the future roadmap of healthcare expansion across the district. Minister Rai urged the Health Department to expedite the operationalization of health centres currently under construction through the National Health Mission (NHM) and the Public Works Department (PWD). He emphasized that timely commissioning of these facilities is critical to achieving comprehensive healthcare access in rural and tea garden areas.

Turning special attention to tea garden welfare, Minister Rai directed health officials to ensure the robust implementation of the Tea Garden Wage Compensation Scheme. He stressed that no pregnant woman in tea garden communities should be left out of its benefits, as the scheme plays a vital role in supporting maternal health in economically vulnerable sections.

In a heartwarming gesture of appreciation, doctors, nurses, and supporting staff of the Health Department were felicitated during the meeting by Minister Kaushik Rai, MLA Misbahul Islam Laskar, and DC Mridul Yadav. Their commendable efforts in not only launching C-section services at Chotomamda but also in maintaining consistent public health delivery across the district were deeply lauded.

It is important to note that the success of Chotomamda Model Hospital is a testament to the coordinated strength of the health and administrative machinery in Cachar. The transformation of the hospital into an FRU-level facility was realized through the tireless push by the District Health Society and Minister Rai’s proactive engagement as the local MLA and Chairman of the hospital’s development initiatives. His instrumental role in securing critical infrastructure—ranging from residential quarters for healthcare personnel to the establishment of a Block Public Health Unit has laid the foundation for sustained medical excellence in the region.