Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah reviews key welfare schemes in Tamulpur

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 2: Assam Public Health Engineering, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister and Guardian Minister for Tamulpur district, Jayanta Mallabaruah, on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting in Tamulpur to assess the implementation of several key government welfare schemes.

The meeting, convened at the conference hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, was held in preparation for the upcoming visit of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the district.

The session was aimed at evaluating the progress and impact of major state initiatives, including Orunodoi 3.0, Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan, and the Eti Kali Duti Paat scheme.

The status of ration card distribution in the district also featured prominently on the agenda.

The meeting was attended by a host of senior officials and public representatives, including Tamulpur District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, Senior Superintendent of Police Diganta Kumar Choudhury, Bodoland Territorial Council Executive Member Ranendra Narzary, MCLAs Hemanta Kumar Rabha and Bijitgwra Narzary, BJP District President Victor Kumar Das, and department heads from various administrative and welfare wings.

In his address, Minister Mallabaruah underscored the importance of efficient and transparent implementation of welfare programmes.

Speaking specifically about the Orunodoi scheme, he reiterated that its benefits must be delivered to all eligible beneficiaries without any political bias or administrative delay.

He stressed that transparency, inclusivity, and accuracy in the data collection and verification process are vital to the credibility and success of the scheme.

He also instructed district officials to ensure that all field data related to the schemes are properly maintained and verified ahead of the Chief Minister’s scheduled visit.

Special emphasis was placed on the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan, which aim to promote women’s entrepreneurship and self-reliance among the youth, respectively.

Mallabaruah also reviewed the rollout of the Eti Kali Duti Paat scheme, a relatively new initiative, and called for rigorous monitoring to ensure that the intended benefits reach the targeted segments.

The minister praised the district administration and officials for their ongoing efforts but urged them to redouble their commitment to ensuring seamless delivery of services and timely resolution of public grievances.

Wednesday’s meeting is seen as a key preparatory step for the Chief Minister’s upcoming engagement in the region and signals the state government’s intent to accelerate development efforts in Tamulpur through focused governance and community outreach.

