Minister Keshab Mahanta inaugurates Adarsha Vidyalaya Demow



HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 19: Keshab Mahanta, the state Health and Family Welfare minister, inaugurated Adarsha Vidyalaya Demow, located in Raichai, on Monday. The newly established school operates under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and follows an English medium curriculum. Students from the local area have enrolled in Adarsha Vidyalaya Demow.

Initially, it was announced that admission and monthly fees would be waived for students. However, it has now been decided that there will be an admission fee of Rs 300 and a monthly fee of Rs 200. Following the inauguration, Keshab Mahanta addressed reporters and stated that Adarsha Vidyalaya Demow has commenced as a CBSE-affiliated English medium government school. The school has appointed teachers and admitted students, and it is the first school in the Thowra constituency.

Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain informed reporters that this school will be a fully government-run institution administered by the Model Sangstha of the Assam government. Regarding the fees, MLA Sushanta Borgohain mentioned that he will discuss with the chief minister to ensure that financially disadvantaged students can study for free. Adarsha Vidyalaya Demow will offer classes from 1 to 12, with primary classes starting this year. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Aditya Vickram Yadav, deputy commissioner of Sivasagar district, and other dignitaries.