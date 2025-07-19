Minister Pabitra Margherita strengthens bilateral ties during official visit to Eswatini

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 18: Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, recently visited the Kingdom of Eswatini as part of India’s ongoing diplomatic outreach to strengthen relations with African nations.

During the visit, he held high-level discussions with the top leadership of Eswatini, reaffirming India’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

According to an official statement, the Minister called on His Majesty King Mswati III and met with key government officials, including His Excellency Prime Minister, Russell Mmiso Dlamini; minister of foreign affairs senator, Pholile Shakantu; minister of health, Mduduzi Matsebula; minister of agriculture, Mandla Tshawuka and minister of economic planning and development, Tambo Gina.

The meetings covered a wide range of subjects relating to India-Eswatini relations.

Discussions were held on furthering cooperation in critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, foreign affairs, and economic development.

Both sides exchanged views on enhancing trade and investment, capacity building, knowledge sharing, and people-to-people ties.

The visit was marked by what the statement described as “fruitful discussions,” indicating a shared commitment to elevate the partnership to new heights.

It also provided an opportunity to explore new areas of collaboration in line with India’s broader engagement with the African continent.

Minister Margherita’s engagements with Eswatini’s top leadership are seen as part of India’s diplomatic push to strengthen South-South cooperation and build resilient development partnerships.

The visit is expected to lay the groundwork for future bilateral agreements and collaborative initiatives, particularly in sectors where India’s developmental experience can contribute meaningfully to Eswatini’s national priorities.

The official statement underscored that the visit significantly contributed to taking India-Eswatini bilateral relations to a new level of understanding and cooperation.