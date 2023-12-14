Minister Pijush Hazarika emphasises commitment to welfare schemes

Ticker : Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: Pijush Hazarika, minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Water Resources, Information & Public Relations; Printing & Stationery; Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of Assam, reiterated the commitment of the BJP-led state government to ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes for deserving beneficiaries. Hazarika made these statements while participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra program in Morigaon district.

Addressing the gathering, Hazarika highlighted that both the central and state governments are dedicated to extending welfare schemes to all eligible beneficiaries. He urged government officials present at the event to ensure that deserving individuals do not miss out on the benefits of these schemes. Hazarika stressed the importance of promoting these schemes effectively to raise awareness among the general public.

Highlighting the various central schemes initiated by the Narendra Modi-led government, Hazarika specifically mentioned the Ayushman Bharat program. He expressed the government’s eagerness to encourage people to avail themselves of the benefits provided by these schemes.

During a local meeting at Mayong circle, Hazarika explained that through the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra program, the government aims to bring administration services closer to villages, ensuring that all eligible individuals have access to and benefit from the government’s welfare initiatives.

Obituary

Devi Baskota, a dedicated resident of Samar Dalani and a committed social worker, peacefully passed away at his Samar Dalani residence on Tuesday after battling a prolonged illness. Aged 65, he had served as the former secretary of Lakhangarh Samar Dalani Village Development Committee and actively participated in various socio-cultural organisations within the greater Samar Dalani area. His demise has left a profound void, and the community mourns the loss of a compassionate individual. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a large circle of relatives.