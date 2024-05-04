Minors drowned in Golf Field Lake in Umrangso

HT Bureau
HAFLONG, May 3: Two minors lost their lives after they drowned at the Golf Field Lake in Umrangso in Dima Hasao district.
The victims have been identified as Jugal Mudoi and Arjit Paul. While 16-year-old Mudoi was the son of Dharmeshwar Mudoi and a resident of 16 Kilo near Dalmia Cement Factory in Umrangso, 15-year-old Paul was the son of Ananta Paul, a resident of 12 Kilo in Umrangso.
The residents of Umrangso and nearby areas have expressed their grief over the untimely deaths of the two teenagers.