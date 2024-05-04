Minors drowned in Golf Field Lake in Umrangso

HT Bureau

HAFLONG, May 3: Two minors lost their lives after they drowned at the Golf Field Lake in Umrangso in Dima Hasao district.

- Advertisement -

The victims have been identified as Jugal Mudoi and Arjit Paul. While 16-year-old Mudoi was the son of Dharmeshwar Mudoi and a resident of 16 Kilo near Dalmia Cement Factory in Umrangso, 15-year-old Paul was the son of Ananta Paul, a resident of 12 Kilo in Umrangso.

The residents of Umrangso and nearby areas have expressed their grief over the untimely deaths of the two teenagers.