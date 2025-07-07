Missing youth’s body recovered in Kokrajhar; five arrested

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 6: The half-decomposed body of a 29-year-old youth who had been missing for over three weeks was recovered from Lungchung Reserve Forest along the India–Bhutan border in Kokrajhar district on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Rajkumar Sarkar of Khatalpra village under Basugaon Police Station in Chirang district, had been missing since June 12.

The case reportedly revolves around a suspected extramarital affair between Rajkumar and Monisha Mondal, the wife of Ajay Mondal, a resident of the same village.

Police investigation revealed that despite warnings from Ajay Mondal to end the relationship, Rajkumar continued to be in contact with Monisha.

On June 12, Ajay allegedly sent his wife to her maternal home in Runikhata and, with her assistance, lured Rajkumar there.

- Advertisement -

Rajkumar went missing the same day. His family subsequently lodged complaints at both Basugaon and Runikhata police stations.

Acting on the complaints, police detained five individuals—Ajay Mondal, Monisha Mondal, Dimda Mardi, Muchi Hasda, and Menki Mardi. During interrogation, Ajay and Monisha reportedly confessed to the murder and revealed the location where the body had been buried.

Following the confession, Runikhata Police recovered the body from a remote area in Lungchung forest and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, with local residents expressing deep concern and demanding justice.

- Advertisement -