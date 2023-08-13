Mobile Medical Units launched for the needy in BTR

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 12: The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro flagged

off the Mobile Medical Units (MMU) services under the mission of Rog Nirmul scheme, initiated by

government of Bodoland Territorial Region to cater to the needs of health services in remote areas in

the districts of Bodoland Territorial Region.

The flagging off ceremony was held at the Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari in Kokrajhar on

Saturday.

As many as 20 mobile medical units (MMU) have been dedicated to the services for citizens which are

jointly initiated by government of BTR and Hans Foundation to provide quality primary health services in

the region.

CEM Boro also ceremonially distributed financial assistance cheques of Rs 5000 each among patients

surviving with chronic illness under the Rog Nirmul BTR initiative of the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Notably, the Rog Nirmul scheme, which has been emphasising for catering to the needs of health

services in far flung remote areas in the BTR districts and accordingly dedicated the MMU services that

was jointly initiated by the BTR government and Hans Foundation.

“The initiative is to provide quality primary health services in districts of Bodoland region which will help

alleviate health disparities in remote areas by offering preventative and curative health care through

diagnostic and screenings services at the door step of community where health indicators are

comparatively poor”, Boro said.

“Our BTR govt is focused on ensuring the well-being of the people of Bodoland region. These initiatives

will undoubtedly strengthen our commitment to serve the healthcare needs of our people in the days

ahead,” Boro added.

Among others, BTR executive members Arup Kumar Dey, Ghanashyam Das, Dr Nilut Swargiary, Reoreoa

Narzihary, Dhananjay Basumatary were prominent attendees in the event.