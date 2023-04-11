24 C
Model School Organises Pre-Bihu Celebration

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 10: The Hem Chandra (HC) Borgohain Model English High School situated near Demow Public Field organised an Initiation Day cum pre-Rongali Bihu programme on the school premises on Monday.

The programme started with the welcome of new student with a prayer plate. The ceremonial lamp was lit by Indra Gogoi, secretary of governing body of Hem Chandra (HC) Borgohain Model English High School on Monday.

Indra Gogoi, secretary of governing body of the school presided over the programme. The students of Class 10 performed the welcome song. The new comers were given a paper badge and greetings card on their first day of school on Monday. Sunit Konwar, teacher in Hem Chandra (HC) Borgohain Model English High School anchored in the programme.

