Emphasis on high quality security, research based teaching and training

ITANAGAR, April 5: The Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) Pasighat campus focused on providing high quality security, research based teaching and training to the aspirants students of the Arunachal Pradesh in particular and Northeastern region as a whole.

RRU is a pioneering National Security and Police University of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), GoI which providing platforms towards the aspirants to equipped with knowledge and experiences through training and research to address complex security challenges, informed in charge for Pasighat Campus, assistant director, Moirangmayum Sanjeev Singh.

Aimed at providing security and strategic education in contemporary and futuristic security, the campus is providing or nurturing environment for the youths, who aspire to contribute for the larger interest of the nation, he added.

Stating, established in 2022, to address the security challenges in the Northeast region, Singh said, the campus has already initiated multiple programs to empower the communities of the region to tackle the situation such as insurgency, low literacy, crime against women and infrastructural development etc.

“To empower and educate civilians by enabling them to overcome any kind of challenges, ethical professionals in security and police studies are being taught in the campus” said Singh, while informing that in continuation with the initiatives RRU campus will commence its academic year 2025 -26 and admission process is already open.

Informing courses have been designed to equip aspirants with skills and knowledge in areas such as counter terrorism, intelligence analysis and crime investigation etc, Singh further asserted that more than 10, 000 youths of northeastern regions are in police, CRFP and Army services, after completing courses from the RRU.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) campus is also providing a scholarship for the Below Poverty Line (BPL) youths as per their financial status, said member of university.