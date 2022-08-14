Modern English School Organises Street Play ‘Xoponor Baatere’ To Celebrate India’s Independence

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 13: On August 15 this year, India will celebrate the 76th Independence Day, completing 75 years of India’s Independence and embarking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a significant milestone in the country’s history. To celebrate the occasion, students of Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, displayed a street play written by Pratul Sharma and directed by drama teacher Pranami Bora with the title ‘Xoponor Baatere’ in Lalganesh and Ganeshmandir area of Kahilipara on Friday.

The students of Modern English School focused on how an ambiance for a fearless mind among the diverse speakers and tribes can build a nation, transform dreams into reality and give birth to interactive society.

The story of the street play revolves around the character ‘Roktim’ who is an ardent supporter and passionate believer in bringing positive change but knows that it needs social awareness and revival and does not come through argumentation or aggression. The play also highlights how today’s youth should be aware of the ideologies and contributions of great freedom fighters and revolutionaries like Kanaklata Barua, Mukunda Kakati, Bir Tikendrajit Singh, Komola Miri, and others to bring change in society by being fearless and patient.

To bring a positive change in the social domain and work culture through a practical approach, the Mahotsav addressed specific resolutions for the conflicts that may arise between the old and new generation’s points of view.