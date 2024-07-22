31 C
‘Moidam’ becomes NE’s first entry on World Heritage List: PM Modi

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dedication in securing the nomination of Charaideo Moidam into the UNESCO World Heritage list, marking it as the first entry from the North East on the Cultural World Heritage List.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Charaideo Moidam is a shining testament to Ahom era’s zenith & brilliance in architecture. We’re extremely grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his efforts to ensure that the Moidam gets nominated into #UNESCOWorldHeritage list and also the first entry from North East for the Cultural World Heritage List.”

PM Modi Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

“This is India’s 43rd World Heritage Site and North East India’s first heritage to get the status of Cultural World Heritage”, PM Modi expressed confidence that Moidam, with its distinct cultural importance, will see a rise in popularity and attract more attention following its inclusion in the list.

During the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister emphasized the rich cultural heritage and historical significance of India, mentioning landmarks such as the Iron Pillar, Kedarnath Temple, Brihadeeswara Temple, Dholavira, and Lothal.

He also highlighted the importance of heritage preservation as a representation of humanity’s collective consciousness, and called on the global community to support and safeguard cultural heritage.

PM Modi further discussed India’s dedication to development and heritage conservation, citing initiatives like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Shri Ram Mandir.

He also reiterated India’s commitment to global welfare through initiatives such as the promotion of Yoga and Ayurveda internationally, as well as participation in organizations like the International Solar Alliance and Mission LiFE.

