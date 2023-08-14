Monthly mouthpiece of Rotary Club released at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 13: The district governor of the Rotary Club, Nilesh Kumar Agarwal, paid a visit to the Nagaon Rotary Club on Friday. During his visit, he ceremonially released the governor’s monthly letter titled ‘Hope’, which serves as a monthly mouthpiece for the club. The function was held at the DRT Hotel near Haibargaon Khutikatia.

The event was attended by distinguished members of the Rotary Club, including the first lady and wife of DG Nilesh Kumar Agarwal, Laxmi Agarwal, assistant governor Arun Agarwal, Birendra Kumar Jain, and Aman Dassani, who respectively serve as the president and secretary of the Nagaon Rotary Club. The event was organised with Vikash Bajaj as the editor.

The program was hosted by Jogal More, while Birendra Kumar Jain, the president of Nagaon Rotary Club, welcomed the attendees and discussed the purpose of the occasion. During his address, DG Nilesh Kumar Agarwal elaborated on how Rotarians can contribute to social service within their communities. He also answered various questions posed by fellow Rotarians.

As part of the event, Birendra Kumar Jain inaugurated the service of an ambulance that was generously donated by MP Pradyut Bordoloi to the Rotary Club.

In addition to these activities, DG Nilesh Kumar Agarwal inaugurated a drawing competition called ‘Taare Zameen Par’, which was organised by the Nagaon Rotary Club in connection with the Amrit Mahotsav of independence. The competition took place at Nagaon Government Boys’ HS School and saw participation from over a thousand students from pre-nursery to class 12.

Local MLA Rupak Sarma graced the event as the chief guest, and other members of the Rotary Club, including Amrit More, Keshav Khetawat, Silja Khetawat Bhajanka, and Muskan Bhattirajpal, were also present at the program.