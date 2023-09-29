28 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 29, 2023
type here...

Morigaon DC inaugurates book ‘Natakar Rong’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Sept 28: District commissioner Devashis Sharma presided over the inauguration of the book ‘Natakar Rong’ by dramatist Binod Ch Sarmah. The event took place at the district commissioner’s office, where Devashis Sharma spoke about the significance of the book in enriching the field of drama, considering it a path for the next generation.

- Advertisement -

Jyotish Barman moderated the event and discussed Binod Ch Sarmah’s work, shedding light on its importance. The event witnessed the presence of Birinchi Kumar Sharma, president of the Morigaon District Journalists Association. Several notable figures attended the gathering, including Tiwa writer and researcher Maneshwar Deuri, senior journalist Upen Deka, Dalim Phukan, Ajit Sharma, Jagdish Nath, Jitumani Nath, Ritumoni Mahanta, Dr Robin Sharma, Amit Boro, publisher Neelima Sharma, and various other dignitaries.

Later in the function, superintendent of police Hemant Kumar Das also joined the event, further enhancing its significance.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Iconic agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan passes away

The Hills Times - 0