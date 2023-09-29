Morigaon DC inaugurates book ‘Natakar Rong’

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Sept 28: District commissioner Devashis Sharma presided over the inauguration of the book ‘Natakar Rong’ by dramatist Binod Ch Sarmah. The event took place at the district commissioner’s office, where Devashis Sharma spoke about the significance of the book in enriching the field of drama, considering it a path for the next generation.

- Advertisement -

Jyotish Barman moderated the event and discussed Binod Ch Sarmah’s work, shedding light on its importance. The event witnessed the presence of Birinchi Kumar Sharma, president of the Morigaon District Journalists Association. Several notable figures attended the gathering, including Tiwa writer and researcher Maneshwar Deuri, senior journalist Upen Deka, Dalim Phukan, Ajit Sharma, Jagdish Nath, Jitumani Nath, Ritumoni Mahanta, Dr Robin Sharma, Amit Boro, publisher Neelima Sharma, and various other dignitaries.

Later in the function, superintendent of police Hemant Kumar Das also joined the event, further enhancing its significance.